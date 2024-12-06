Broadwater Mouldings Ltd celebrates the King's Award

On the 3rd December 2024, Broadwater Mouldings Ltd had the honour of welcoming the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare Countess of Euston to present the Kings Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

× Expand Broadwater Mouldings

The Lord Lieutenant was joined by Sue Bennitt (Secretary to the Lord Lieutenant), Mark Pendlington (Deputy Lieutenant), Lucinda Hutson (Deputy Lieutenant) and Cllr Colin Hill (Mayor of Beccles).

After being greeted by Broadwater’s Board of Directors, Matthew Herbert – MD, Mags Humphrey – Financial Director and Carl Reddington – Technical Director, the Lord Lieutenant and her guests were given a brief tour of the premises and a small insight into the workings and offerings of the business.

Addressing all workers across both sites, Lady Euston said that “Broadwater Mouldings are no stranger to winning awards” and she was “delighted” to read about Broadwater recently achieving Growing Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year in the East Suffolk Business Awards as well as making it into the top 100 business of Suffolk.

Lady Euston went on to emphasise that the Kings award is “so difficult to win, as so few are given out annually” and that it is a ”triumph of talented people, making things happen”. Lady Euston also attributed Broadwater sponsoring Beccles Town Football Club and Beccles Rugby Club, and fondly remembers them from her childhood.

Matthew Herbert, MD, took to the stage and said that Broadwater have “joined an elite group of UK businesses”. He said that achieving the award “reflects the expertise, dedication and hard work from the entire team”. After thanking everybody on the team, Matthew said, “Today, we are celebrating what we have achieved and that I’m sure will inspire us to keep improving and repeat our successes into the future. Never did I think that one day, on behalf of the Directors and all of you, I would be here to receive the incredible honour of accepting the King’s Award.”

As a company we cannot emphasise how much of an honour it is to receive such an award and what a privilege it was to welcome the Lord Lieutenant and her guests. We extend our thanks to all of our loyal staff, customers and suppliers without whom this great achievement would not be possible.