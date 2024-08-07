RUDERER takes over distribution of Kömmerling adhesives portfolio

Key Highlights:

RUDERER Klebetechnik has taken over the entire portfolio of adhesives and sealants from Kömmerling as well as the associated customers and is available as a successor to all customers of Daxberger-Schwall.

RUDERER was chosen as the ideal successor to Daxberger-Schwall due to its many years of experience, excellent customer service and technical expertise.

This smooth takeover ensures that customers will continue to benefit from excellent customer service in the future, including vehicle manufacturers and special vehicles such as fire engines.

RUDERER, as an authorised sales partner of Kömmerling adhesives, was chosen as the ideal successor to Daxberger-Schwall due to its many years of experience, excellent customer service and technical expertise. With the takeover, RUDERER is expanding its range with innovative adhesives and sealants from Kömmerling.

Brigitte Daxberger-Schwall and Roland Schwall have made their retirement on June 30, 2024 easier by ensuring a well-thought-out succession to their successful family business Daxberger-Schwall. On July 1, 2024, RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK took over the portfolio of adhesives and sealants from the adhesive manufacturer Kömmerling and the associated customers. This smooth takeover ensures that customers will continue to benefit from excellent customer service in the future. This includes vehicle manufacturers, manufacturers of trailers, containers, box bodies, sandwich elements, mobile homes and special vehicles such as fire engines, beer and sales trucks or expedition vehicles.

The ideal successor

Jens Ruderer, managing partner of RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GmbH, is convinced that the customer base is an ideal fit for the company: "The Kömmerling adhesives expand our existing range so that we can deliver even faster and more reliably in the future. We know how important the right adhesive is for industry and trade and can now respond even better to inquiries with the new stock." RUDERER is an authorised Kömmerling sales partner and has excellent knowledge of the adhesives.