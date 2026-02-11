Rutland Plastics celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. 2026 will also see the company’s biggest machine investment, with a 2400 tonne Engel moulding machine. This investment extends its capacity, allowing for the moulding of plastic parts from a few grams in weight up to 45kg and 1.7m in size.

Since its inception, Rutland Plastics has expanded its site in Oakham, which now exceeds 6130 square metres. The company employs over 150 staff members with an approximate turnover of £17million. The family-run custom injection moulder serves a variety of industries. Originally, the company moulded plastic flowers, progressing to accessories for budgerigars in the 1950s. Later, the company developed its own brand of toys for children called ‘Rutland’. In the 1970s, Rutland Plastics boasted new contracts with a Swedish kitchen manufacturer and British Gas. The following decade saw further work with gas pipe fittings, the first electrofusion patent and gaining ISO9001 accreditation in 1989.

The redevelopments in the 21st century saw site improvements, with very few old buildings remaining. Additionally, the company has added Moldex 3D software, as well as ISO14001 and ISO13485, to its list of accreditations. The redevelopment also saw several sustainability initiatives, including a 250kWh solar installation on the warehouse roof and a cloud-based ERP system for real-time energy monitoring and reporting for all 30 moulding machines.