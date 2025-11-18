RVO announces which projects will receive funding within the CPNL Call 2025

Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO) has announced which projects will receive funding within the CPNL Call 2025, part of the National Growth Fund (NGF), on behalf of the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth. Implementers receiving the award include NTCP, Kunststof Recycling Van Werven, TNO, Utrecht University, ISPT, Van Dijk Containers and Morssinkhof Plastics. Their projects range from applied research and small-scale pilots to large-scale chain projects (TRL 4-7), and with their consortium partners, they increase circularity in diverse plastic value chains.

In total, over €18 million in grants has been awarded to nine projects. Additionally, there has been more than €100 million in private co-financing, with companies and knowledge institutions demonstrating their willingness to invest in a circular plastics economy.

Introducing the nine projects that received funding:

Inline Analysis: Improving how plastics are identified and separated, plastic sorting 4.0 is developing new sensor technologies and AI models. These next-generation sorting systems will enable higher-quality recycled plastics. Project partners include Van Werven, Spectral Industries, Bollegraaf, DYKA, Wageningen University & Research, and TI-COAST.

Control of household waste sorting by AI (ChowsAI): These smart, AI-driven techniques can improve the sorting of household plastic waste. Working on features like real-time monitoring, process control, and a digital twin of sorting lines, the technology aims to increase the quality of recycled material, reduce waste, and strengthen the circular plastics chain. Project partners: NTCP, Verpact, Omrin, LyondellBasell, Danone, and Radboud University.

polarID: POLARization-based IDentification of plastics for in-line sorting, offers a new optical measurement system that utilises polarised light to identify and sort plastic films and foils in real time. This should result in more efficient and cleaner plastic recycling. Project partners: TNO, BCS, Plastic Recycling Group, Broeckx Recycling, Extract Plastic, Lyondell Basell, and BASF.

Optimal Chain for Efficient and AdvaNced Recycling of Mixed Plastic (OCEAN-RMP): Investigating how mixed plastic waste can be pre-treated more efficiently and processed into high-quality feedstock for chemical recycling. This project is looking at new pre-treatment techniques and chain optimisation to improve the quality of pyrolysis oils while also making the circular plastics chain economically viable. Project partners: Attero, Renewi, Maastricht University, Chemelot Campus, Sabic, Sitch Services, and TNO.

Catalytic Low-temp Efficiency for Advanced decontaminatioN (CLEAN): Developing new, energy-efficient catalysts to recycle plastic waste, especially polyolefin films, more cleanly and efficiently into high-value raw materials. From waste collection to chemical reuse, a new chain is being developed to reduce the carbon footprint of chemical recycling. Project partners: Utrecht University, Renewi, BlueAlp, and Shell.

RePLaCE; Recycling of Plastics from Cars and Electronic Equipment: Increasing the quality and quantity of recycled plastics from cars and electronic equipment, these new technologies are used in the identification, purifying, and reusing of plastics, focusing on black plastics and removing harmful additives. Project partners: ISPT, Maastricht University, Polymer Science Park, ARN, Envalior, LyondellBasell, HKS, Philips, DAF, Schneider Electric, and ReSolved.

High-value Carpet Recycling: Developing a value chain for collecting, separating, and recycling discarded carpet into new applications, there is a pilot installation underway showing that PP, PET, and PA fibres from carpet can be reused to spin yarn. Project partners: Van Dijk Containers, Condor Group, Visscher-Caravelle, Polymer Science Park, Wageningen Food & Biobased Research, Veolia, Partners for Innovation, Eastman, Fibrant, and Aquafil/Econyl.

RePliCa - Recycle Plastic in Cans: Closing the loop for HDPE milk bottles used for pasteurised milk, a new demo plant in Heerenveen is underway. At the facility, innovative sorting techniques and decontamination processes help to turn used HDPE milk bottles into food-safe recyclate. Project partners: Morssinkhof Plastics, Mors-Invest, SABIC Global Technologies, Farm Dairy, Wageningen University and Research, Kunststoffen Sorteer Installatie, and Verpact.

Microplastics in plastic recycling (MiPlaR): Measuring, reducing, and recovering microplastics generated during plastic packaging recycling, this project is working on practical solutions, innovative filtration and process modifications to prevent emissions. Project partners: NTCP, TNO, Verpact, Van Dam Machine, ISPT, HTP, Wetsus, Malvern Panalytical, Sun Chemical, Province of Friesland, Rijkswaterstaat.

The full €42 million budget was not fully allocated as multiple applications didn’t meet all the RVO’s assessment criteria. The remaining €24 million will be redistributed within the 2026 grant round.