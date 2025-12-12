SÜDPACK breaks ground at its logistics centre in Erolzheim

At the end of November, SÜDPACK held a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony marking the start of a new construction project for both the film manufacturer and the region. By the end of Q3 2027, new production facilities for PharmaGuard and a unit for the regranulation of plastic waste related to production will be built on the grounds of SÜDPACK’s logistics centre in Erolzheim. SÜDPACK Medica’s blister concept for solid applications is based on a PP mono-material and offers a sustainable alternative to conventional, non-recyclable packaging concepts.

At the official ceremony, guests were provided with a traditional breakfast of Weißwurst. Among those in attendance were:

Jochen Ackermann, Mayor of Erolzheim.

Stefan Redle of Redle Architekten.

Georg Grimbacher and Björn Glass of the construction firms Grimbacher and Glass.

Denis Geggier, Site Manager at SÜDPACK Erolzheim.

The owners and managing directors of the SÜDPACK Group and SÜDPACK Medica, represented by Carolin Grimbacher, Johannes Remmele, Thorsten Seehars, Andreas Braun, Christoph Angstl, and Thomas Freis.

As a result of the rising demand for PharmaGuard, the current production capacity at the company’s main site in Ochsenhausen is no longer sufficient in the long term. In the first phase of expansion, a pre-existing hall will be converted to house an ISO 7-certified cleanroom, allowing for the GMP-compliant production and accommodation of a new extrusion line as well as a slitting machine. Additionally, a new building extension is planned, which will house the technical infrastructure, including a regranulation unit for processing production waste.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 2026, with the installation of production equipment to follow in the subsequent months. Commissioning and start-up are scheduled for Q3 2027. Around 50 new jobs will be created to operate the new facilities. A further 120 jobs are expected to be added by 2030.

“SÜDPACK continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to Germany as a business location – even under challenging economic conditions,” said Mayor Jochen Ackermann. “As a successful, forward-looking company and one of the region’s major employers, it is creating new jobs.”

“Our forward-looking packaging concept already meets the future sustainability requirements of the global pharmaceutical industry – as well as those outlined in the PPWR,” added Johannes Remmele and Carolin Grimbacher. “As a recyclable mono-material, it offers a significantly reduced climate impact (in CO2 equivalents) compared to laminates made from aluminium and PET. With innovations like this, we’re not only securing our future – we’re actively driving the green transformation and the circular economy within the plastics and packaging industry.”