Don't overlook apprenticeships, Make UK urges region's students

As thousands of young people across the country prepare to receive their A-level and GCSE results this week, Make UK has highlighted the growing demand for apprentices from the region’s engineering and manufacturing sector.

Research from Make UK shows that while fewer than half (47%) of UK manufacturers took on an apprentice in the last year, nearly six in 10 (57%) are now looking to recruit an engineering or manufacturing apprentice in the next 12 months.

The survey of 165 employers forms part of a wider report by Make UK, which welcomes over 400 apprentices every year to its world-class Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham, from customers including Jaguar Land Rover, Severn Trent, Ishida and Ibstock.

Stephen Mitchell, Director of Apprentices and Technical Training at Make UK said: “I’d urge anyone receiving their results this week who hasn’t made a final decision on their future to consider an apprenticeship. It’s a great alternative to other higher education options - not least because you ‘earn while you learn’; apprenticeships can help unlock our recovery to rebuild our economy, communities and create high quality jobs in the coming years.

“At Make UK we know first-hand the benefits of apprenticeships for the sector; at our Technology Hub not only do we train hundreds of apprentices each year, but we work hard to inspire the next generation of future makers.”