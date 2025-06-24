Sanner launches manufacturing operations in North Carolina

Sanner has launched its manufacturing operations in Greensboro, North Carolina. The new facility will produce injection-moulded components that can be used in medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as desiccant solutions. This move aligns with Sanner’s long-term growth strategy, enabling the company to provide its customers with efficient and scalable manufacturing solutions.

× Expand Sanner Sanner launches manufacturing operations in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Production has already commenced in Greensboro. The facility is 60,500 square feet altogether (5,600 square meters) and offers capacities for both CDMO and packaging operations.

“We are thrilled to be opening the Sanner Group’s first North American injection moulding and pharma desiccant packaging facility,” said Ted Mosler, President of Sanner US. “Strategically positioned in North Carolina, this site will be supported by our strong design & development and design transfer teams here in Durham and Pittsboro.”

The GMP-compliant facility features automated environmental monitoring that can accommodate both white room and class 7 and 8 cleanroom space, as well as full laboratory capabilities for testing and metrology. With the additional 20,000 square feet, Sanner can adapt to growing customer demands. Mosler explains, “We are now able to offer our MedTech and Pharma customers the full CDMO service, including injection moulding, from a single source in the US.”

With automated high-speed desiccant filling lines, Sanner’s new filling room aims to provide customers in the North American pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries with packaging solutions. Some of the first products developed at the new site include effervescent containers, the premium DASG-1 desiccant closure, and AdCap desiccant canisters with further products to follow.

Looking ahead to future growth

Sanner recently acquired medical design, development, manufacturing, assembly, and packaging specialist Gilero. The company opened its second production facility in Kunshan, China, and started production at its state-of-the-art manufacturing site and headquarters in Bensheim, Germany, this year.

“The opening of our new U.S. facility in Greensboro marks a key milestone in our long-term growth strategy,” said Christian Classen, Chief Sales Officer of the Sanner Group. “We are strengthening our position as a trusted CDMO partner – bringing together proven expertise, technological excellence, and a strong track record in drug delivery, diagnostics, and medtech devices. At the same time, we are expanding our active primary healthcare packaging business with local production capabilities in the U.S. This enables us to serve our North American customers more efficiently, with shorter delivery times and the consistent, high quality they expect from Sanner.”