Saving energy with Cooling Tornado Z9665

With the new HASCO Cooling Tornado, HASCO is providing an innovative solution for increasing efficiency and saving energy during the cooling of the mould.

The Cooling Tornado Z9665 can be used with runners in core cooling systems and directly in the corresponding cooling bores. The effectiveness of the cooling is increased by up to 20% (depending on the flow l/min) through the production of a turbulent flow. This turbulence interrupts the laminar lower layer of the cooling medium so the inner core of the cooling medium can flow to the outer sheath, improving the heat transfer.

Turbulent flow for efficient cooling

The Cooling Tornado allows efficient cooling for shorter cycles through the turbulent flow and avoids hot spots, ensuring uniform temperature distribution. It can reach temperature differences of up to 10°C compared to conventional cooling bores. The cooling medium's turbulence leads to an energy saving of between 20 and 40%. The Cooling Tornado allows easy retrofitting and customised shortening, making for uncomplicated installation on existing systems.

The installation itself is also simple. It can be quickly retrofitted, positioned and fixed at the end via a clamping ring. The mounting can be carried out with cooling pipes such as Z962 for core cooling and also directly mounted in the cooling bores.

Energy saving directly in the mould

Extensive tests confirm the effectiveness of the Cooling Tornado Z9665. When comparing the cooling circuits with and without Cooling Tornado, it was noted that the surface temperature decreased by 10%. For example, with a flow rate of 6 l/min, the cavity's surface temperature fell from 86°C to 78°C. This shows how the Cooling Tornado Z9665/ can save up to 20-40% of energy.