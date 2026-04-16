Selenis is set for a “transformational” expansion of its industrial headquarters in Portalegre, Portugal. The move will double the site’s production capacity by the third quarter of 2027, accelerating the industrial scale-up of bio-based, medical-grade, and circular co-polyesters.

× Expand Selenis Selenis expands its industrial headquarters in Portugal

By integrating cutting-edge technology, the expansion project boosts output while also providing structural improvements to the facility’s energy efficiency and carbon emissions profile. This will help Selenis to align with the global demand for sustainable materials.

“This expansion is a bold step forward,” said Duarte Gil, CEO of Selenis. “We are doubling our capacity to meet accelerating demand while ensuring we remain fully aligned with the evolving European regulatory framework. Circularity is no longer just a concept; it is our industrial reality.”

The new PPWR mandates that all packaging on the EU market be recyclable by 2030, making the timing of this investment ideal. Additionally, updates to the Single-Use Plastics Directive have formally recognised advanced recycling and certified mass-balance approaches, including chemically recycled content, as “valid pathways” to meet these targets.

Carlos Paiva, Chief Operating Officer, added, “This expansion is built on a foundation of measurable environmental progress. By adopting continuous polymerisation, we are drastically reducing the energy intensity of every tonne we produce, while our shift towards electrification and reduced natural gas consumption fundamentally lowers our carbon footprint. When paired with our on-site solar farm, these strategic areas ensure that our growth remains firmly aligned with long-term global decarbonisation objectives.”

About the expansion

The expansion will see the addition of a next-generation Continuous Polymerisation (CP) platform alongside the company’s traditional batch technology. Combining both systems will enhance Selenis’ flexibility and enable a continuous, highly consistent production flow that optimises energy consumption per tonne of product.

Integrated with advanced vacuum systems, the new CP line provides a structural shift in the site’s energy profile through the reduction of natural gas reliance and increased electrification. The company’s on-site solar park will provide a substantial portion of this electricity. Additionally, the facility’s expanded capacity will support growing demand seen in the food, healthcare, and textile sectors.