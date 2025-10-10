Shaily's healthcare division appoints Stefan Bohling as consultant and advisory board member

After nearly two decades of collaboration, Shaily is proud to welcome Stefan Bohling as an exclusive Consultant and Advisory Board Member to its healthcare division.

With over 30 years at the forefront of medical device innovation, Stefan has helped shape products that millions of patients around the world rely on every day. At Sanofi, he and his teams brought to life globally recognised drug delivery devices including the SoloStar, AllStar, and Lyxumia pens, as well as autoinjectors, connectivity solutions, and pioneering work in sustainable device design.

This appointment continues a trusted relationship built over many years. Stefan has been a client, collaborator, and friend of Shaily for almost two decades, and stepping into this new role is the natural next chapter in that journey. Alongside his technical expertise, he brings a passion for mentoring, guiding, and inspiring teams, ensuring knowledge is passed on to strengthen Shaily’s capabilities for years to come.

Amit Sanghvi, Managing Director of Shaily, said, “With demand for drug delivery systems increasing worldwide, we are delighted to welcome Stefan to the Shaily family. His expertise in device development and industrialisation, along with his understanding of markets, customers, and competitors, will be invaluable as we shape future strategies and drive new innovation. Having worked closely with him for many years, I know the insight and passion he brings, and we are excited to have him support the next stage of Shaily’s journey.”

Stefan Bohling added, “I am honoured to join the Shaily team and excited to contribute to their journey of advancing high-performance, sustainable medical devices. Shaily’s energy and commitment to quality and innovation are inspiring, and I look forward to working together to deliver solutions that truly make a difference for patients worldwide.”