Sheridan’s Currier Plastics acquires Springboard Manufacturing and MOS Plastics

Sheridan Capital Partners’ (Sheridan) portfolio company, Currier Plastics (Currier), has acquired medical contract manufacturing businesses Springboard Manufacturing (Springboard) and MOS Plastics (MOS). Both newly acquired businesses will be fully integrated into Currier.

“We are very excited to integrate Springboard and MOS into the Currier business,” said Currier CEO Andrew McLean. “Our customers will benefit from the addition of significant cleanroom capacity, adjacent services, a West Coast footprint, and strong expertise serving pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic customers.”

Sean Dempsey, Co-founder and Partner at Sheridan, added, “The additions of Springboard and MOS will strengthen Currier’s position as a valued partner to a wider array of life sciences customers while also resulting in significant economies of scale. Completing these acquisitions so early in our ownership period accelerates our value creation plan for Currier while also providing new opportunities for employees and customers of the combined business.”

As part of the transaction, Springboard’s former CEO, John Weber, has joined the Currier Board of Directors. Meanwhile, Springboard’s previous owner, HC Private Investments, has become a material Currier shareholder.

“Both Springboard and MOS will be better positioned to realise their full potential as part of Currier, benefiting from a dedicated sales force that neither business previously had, as well as operational resources that have enabled Currier to earn its strong reputation for quality and service,” concluded Weber.

About Springboard Manufacturing

Based in Rancho Cordova, California, Springboard has over 200 employees operating across two facilities, including a Class 8 cleanroom space. The company serves blue-chip life sciences customers with contract manufacturing services, including custom-moulded precision components, tooling, and assembly.

About MOS Plastics

Whereas MOS is based in San Jose, California and provides custom-moulded precision components, tooling, and sub-assemblies, primarily to pharmaceutical, medical technology and diagnostic customers. MOS has over 120 employees and boasts Class 8 and Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing and device assembly capabilities.