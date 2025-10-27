Shibaura Machine Company, America appoints new President

Shibaura Machine Company, America (SMA) has appointed Yoshiaki Kai as its new President. Kai officially assumed leadership of the company following his appointment by the Board of Directors of Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. (SMJ, Japan) in June of this year, and following the completion of his US visa process. He succeeds Hiroshi “Hank” Azuma, who will support the company as Executive Advisor.

He will also continue to serve as Director of Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd., strengthening the connection between SMA and its global headquarters. This appointment highlights the importance of the North American market to Shibaura Machine’s global growth plans. Additionally, this marks the first time a sitting board member from Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. has been appointed as President of an overseas subsidiary.

“It is an honour to serve as President of Shibaura Machine Company, America,” said Kai. “The US market plays a vital role in our global strategy, and I am committed to strengthening collaboration between headquarters and our American team while empowering local decision-making to best serve our customers.”

In his new role, Kai has three strategic priorities:

Strengthening information sharing: Ensuring transparent, timely communication across the organisation.

Ensuring transparent, timely communication across the organisation. Deepening collaboration: Aligning SMA, the Shibaura Machine headquarters, and its global network.

Aligning SMA, the Shibaura Machine headquarters, and its global network. Investing in people and technology: Ensuring the company is at the forefront of machining innovation with training, support, and strategic capital investment.

About Yoshiaki Kai

With almost 30 years of experience, Kai brings technical depth and executive leadership skills to his new position. In 1997, he started his career in Research and Development at Toshiba Machine (now Shibaura Machine), specialising in machine-tool dynamics and vibration diagnostics. With the company’s support, he earned a PhD in Engineering from Kyoto University, focusing on ultra-precision machining technologies.

Most recently, Kai served as Director and Managing Executive Officer, Corporate Strategic Planning and Administration Division at Shibaura Machine’s global headquarters in Japan.