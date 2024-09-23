SI Group celebrates 50 years of operations at Texas facility

SI Group, a global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, announced the 50th anniversary of its Freeport, Texas manufacturing facility.

This milestone represents half a century of dedication to excellence in manufacturing and commitment to the community. SI Group hosted its annual fishing tournament and family picnic on 14 September 2024, bringing together employees and their families for a day of celebration. The event also highlighted the company's partnership with a local charity, with a generous donation made in honour of the 50-year anniversary.