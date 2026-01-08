SI Group has completed its comprehensive recapitalisation transaction that has been supported by its lenders and equity partners. As a result, the company has reduced its outstanding net indebtedness by approximately $1.7 billion.

SI Group SI Group completes comprehensive recapitalisation transaction

SI Group has also made amendments to its revolving credit facility, materially enhancing SI Group's financial and operational flexibility. Additionally, a new institutional ownership group has injected $150 million of junior capital. This investment will fund the company's working capital needs, invest in key operational initiatives, and accelerate growth.

“This recapitalisation represents an important step for SI Group,” said David Bradley, President and CEO of SI Group. “By reducing our debt and securing new investment, we have strengthened our financial foundation, allowing us to continue investing in growth, improving operational capabilities, and supporting our customers worldwide. We appreciate the partnership of our new institutional investors, whose commitment reflects confidence in our strategy and positions us for long-term success.”