SI Group to bring its latest polymer additive technologies to Chinaplas 2025

SI Group has revealed that it will showcase its latest polymer additive technology innovations at Chinaplas 2025. The company will use the event to demonstrate its commitment to creating sustainable and innovative products for the plastics and rubber industries and its dedication to the Asia-Pacific region.

“As we actively invest in cutting-edge, high-quality solutions, we are enhancing our ability to support customers with greater agility and efficiency,” said Frank Yang, Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific. “By staying ahead of evolving industry needs, we are not only driving innovation and business growth in the region but also reinforcing our leadership in the plastics and rubber additives sectors through world-class standards, execution excellence, and a customer-centric approach.”

The performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates developer and manufacturer will be showcasing the following solutions at Chinaplas:

ANOX NDB S2226P: Providing enhanced thermal protection, this advanced stabilisation solution boasts lower VOC emissions and enhanced colour stability at reduced loadings in compounding applications. This will allow OEMs to meet high-performance standards.

POLYOL & PU Liquid Antioxidant Solution: A synergistic liquid blend with NAUGARD PS 4830, NAUGARD PS 3015, and NAUGARD FOAMPLUS LE 5 with improved scorch protection, higher storage stability, low volatility, and low viscosity. This will help enhance performance levels in polyurethane applications.

LOWINOX FAST XL: A liquid stabilisation solution for medium- and high-voltage XLPE cables produced via the direct peroxide injection (DPI) process. Enabling faster crosslinking, the solution allows pre-mixing with peroxide and enhances the handling efficiency for DPI processing.

SI Group will be hosting a Tech Talk on the 16th of April regarding Automotive Lightweight Solutions, with an additional Tech Talk the following day on the LOWINOX FAST XL solution.

If you are attending Chinaplas (15-18 April) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center in Bao’an, Shenzhen, China, you can find the SI Group at Booth 15D35.