SI Group recognised for responsible business practices and ESG efforts

SI Group has been awarded a bronze medal by EcoVadis in recognition of its responsible business practices and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiative efforts. The developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates ranked in the top 35% of the 150,000+ rated companies in terms of good sustainability practices.

× Expand SI Group & EcoVadis SI Group awarded bronze medal from EcoVadis.

EcoVadis, a trusted platform for evaluating corporate sustainability performance, evaluates companies based on a specific sustainability criterion. Elements including environmental impact, labour practices, ethics, and sustainable procurement are taken into account.

Additionally, the methodology is built on international corporate social responsibility standards, like the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000.

Key highlights of SI Group’s ranking:

Scored in the 79th percentile of all bronze medals awarded in the last 12 months.

SI Group’s supporting documents display a high coverage level of environmental actions or certification throughout company operations.

The company’s policies show its intention to reduce impact, avoid risks, and enhance performance.

Improving its focus on sustainability in recent years, SI Group is striving to develop innovative solutions and improve sustainability worldwide. The company has released several ESG reports as it aims to maintain transparency levels across all business operations and corporate responsibility.

“We are proud to receive a bronze ranking from EcoVadis,” said Dave Brassington, Sr. Director, Regulatory & Sustainability. “It only strengthens our commitment to evolving and improving on the social and environmental initiatives we have in place. We are striving for a gold medal or better in future years.”