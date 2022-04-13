Sierra 57 training modules bring advances for Advanced Plastics

Sierra 57’s onsite Mould Training arm has been working closely with East Riding’s Advanced Plastics in collaboration with its continuous people training and development programs.

Sierra 57 deployed training of key principles in injection moulding machine safe start-up and shut-down procedures, and team leader injection moulding appreciation. Helping team leaders to understand and grasp the core technical roles and functions of their shift production staff, is absolutely critical for team leaders and shift managers, Sierra 57 said in a statement.

Mark Lawson, Sierra 57 said: “With these bite-size training modules and the onsite comfort & familiarity of being trained around their own injection moulding machines, materials & tooling, trainees are in the best mindset to learn and to completely digest vital course content, with good training work books to return to and strengthen their knowledge bank.”

Advanced Plastics serves key market industry sectors including automotive, EVs, medical, white goods and electronics. According to Sierra 57, every member of the Advanced Plastics team is encouraged to develop their skills through a programme of structured vocational & academic training.

