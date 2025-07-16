SIG appoints new CEO

SIG has announced that Pim Vervaat will join the company as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from the 1st of October 2025. The move follows Gavin Slack’s resignation on the 9th of May 2025.

As part of the company’s long-term succession planning, Vervaat will transition into the role of Non-Executive Chair around 18 months later, after Andrew Allner steps down from the position and from the Board. This is because Allner will have served the full period he is allowed under UK governance rules.

“The Board is delighted to announce that Pim has agreed to join SIG as its CEO and Non-Executive Chair designate,” said Allner. “He has significant experience in operating in decentralised European businesses and a strong track record of delivering shareholder value. The Board looks forward to working with Pim on SIG's growth and development.”

About Pim Vervaat

A Dutch national, Vervaat has served as CEO for multiple large-scale Europe-based industrial companies. Recently, he was the CEO of Constantia Flexibles, a multinational flexible packaging company, as well as the CEO of the plastic products business, RPC Group plc. Currently, he’s also a Board Director of Luceco plc, a provider of wiring accessories, LED lighting, portable power, and other products.