Simoldes Plastics collaborates with ELIX Polymers to promote sustainable recycled materials in automotive applications

Simoldes Plastics and ELIX Polymers are partnering to help bring more sustainable, recycled materials into high-demanding interior applications of premium vehicles. Both companies are working towards their sustainability targets and several circular economy projects.

Simoldes’ BOOST project aims to increase the usage of renewable materials by 40% during the development phase of products with a focus on materials with mechanical recycled content. The company will encourage suppliers to participate and develop their sustainability programs as part of the project. ELIX Polymers’ high-quality E-LOOP products, which boast mechanical recycled content, are ideal for this. Additionally, a technical validation process, featuring mechanical, thermal, processability, odour, and emission performance assessment, has been completed with the materials PC/ABS E-LOOP 5120MR, which has 30% post-consumer recyclate from water bottle waste.

The cooperation has ensured that over-engineered materials in real applications can be avoided. ELIX’s E-LOOP products are like traditional prime materials but with a reduced carbon footprint of up to 40%. The company’s product portfolio, which includes the ABS and PC/ABS blends, features mechanical recycled content products with certified raw materials that are circular biobased feedstocks certified with ISCC+ utilising a mass balance model.

The solution in action

High-demanding upper interior pillars with an airbag were injected during a lower injection process, supported by injection moulds from Simoldes Tools, ensuring the creation of textile-covered parts with all component requirements being fulfilled. Additionally, visible decorative parts for door panels, with Class A surfaces, were part of the evaluation program.

The parts were showcased during the Plastic in Automotive Engineering (Mannheim) conference in March 2025, with the company also having presented to premium Automotive OEMs, with great success.