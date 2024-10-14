Simon Scholes takes over Oakdene Hollins consultancy

Plastic recycling Simon Scholes has taken over one of the biggest sustainability and circular economy consultancies - Oakdene Hollins.

× Expand Oakdene Hollins

Simon is committed to helping businesses navigate the current recycling and sustainability regulations in everyday operations.

He joined the organisation in February 2023, bringing with him over 20 years of board level expertise in plastics recycling. He was initially the managing director for VEKA Recycling, where he established a trusted route for PVC window waste.

"For many companies the desire to make operational changes that will have a positive impact on the environment are top of their agenda, but the route to get there can be fraught with convoluted directives and conflicting guidance," commented Simon Scholes. "Oakdene Hollins is perfectly placed to get up close and personal with a business, inserting itself into everyday operations and gaining a deep understanding of their particular challenges to integrating sustainability and a circular economy, laying out the pathway to implementing this in a viable and profitable manner."

Simon has extensive knowledge and experience, which he has developed during his time as vice chairman of the Recycling Group at the British Plastics Federation. He recently received a 75@75 award from Interplas for being in the top 75 influencers within the plastics industry.