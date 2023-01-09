Single use plastic cutlery and plastics ban in England. What’s the future for single use plastics?

The BBC has reported this morning that there is to be a ban on single use plastic cutlery in England. We take a look at what the ban will entail.

When did the conversation around a single use plastic ban for England begin?

Talks around the ban of single use plastics began in late 2021, with initial conversations revolving around the elimination of ‘Single-use plastic plates, cutlery, expanded and extruded polystyrene cups and food and beverage containers could all be phased out, in the latest Government bid to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste.’ - this is according to the Government.

This came off the back of the EU’s ban of single use plastics in the same year. According to government research the over 4 billion pieces of single use cutlery were being used per year in the UK.

At the time of initial discussions environmental protection was at the forefront of the thinking behind any possible legislation with ocean protection and the protection of beaches being especially prominent according to former Environment secretary George Eustice: “There is growing recognition of the damage that plastics cause to our environment and marine life in particular. We want to reduce the use of plastics in packaging and ban its use in items linked to littering.”

A ban on such cutlery has also come off the back of the passing of the Environment Act, which placed charges on single use cutlery.

What consultations have taken place?

Consultation was a lengthy process that began at the department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs (DEFRA) that began in November 2021 under the title ‘Consultation on proposals to ban commonly littered single-use plastic items in England’ this was part of a longer standing 25-year plan formulated in 2018 to eliminate single use plastics in England and across the UK. Papers from the consultation period are due to be released on the 14thJanuary.

What has already been banned in England?

Businesses are no longer allowed to supply single use cotton buds, drink stirrers and plastic straws under regulation introduced in 2020 with rules preventing businesses from supplying end users with plastic straws, with the aim of preventing litter. However, under current legislation businesses can still sell such products onto other businesses. Fines were introduced if businesses were seen not to be complying with rules.

There were some exceptions in the legislation however, with catering establishments along with pharmacies allowed to keep plastic straws if they do not advertise stock of the products to customers.

This ban goes hand in hand with the plastics packaging tax that proposed the idea that such plastic products should contain 30% recycled materials.

Bans in Wales and Scotland?

The Welsh government has introduced legislation to ban or restrict the sale and supply of single use plastics in an effort to reduce plastic pollution similar to the proposed bans in England. The legislation coming into place in 2023 will cover cutlery and plates like English legislation, however it will be somewhat more extensive covering bans or restrictions on items such as expanded and foamed extruded polystyrene fast-food containers, expanded and foamed extruded polystyrene cups, polystyrene lids, single use carrier bags and all products made of oxo-degradable plastics.

Scotland’s single use plastic ban came into place in June 2022 and became exempt from the internal market act in August 2022 allowing for a wider implementation of the legislation. This made it completely unlawful to supply certain plastic products whether they were produced at home or abroad, such products include cutlery, plates, beverage stirrers, food containers and polystyrene cups. Interestingly, straws are exempt.

What is not included in proposed English legislation?

Proposed legislation in England is not as wide reaching as that in Wales with items such as plastic single use carrier bags, fast-food containers and polystyrene cups and lids not proposed in any sort of ban. DEFRA is also exploring options for the recycling of tobacco papers and wet wipes, but no decisions have yet been made.

The BPF’s stance?

The BPF has been approached for comment, their current stance maintains that there is still a place for single use plastics in everyday life, arguing that plastic packaging is still the most effective way to package food keeping food fresher for longer and avoiding food waste.

The BPF also argue that plastic packaging is the most hygienic way to store food and that it is the best way to convey details such as expiry dates and allergen details. The BPF has also stressed the importance of single use plastics in the healthcare sector with items such as blood bags often made from single use plastics.

However, the BPF have reaffirmed their commitment to the governments proposals of increasing the amount of recycled content in single use plastics.