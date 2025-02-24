Six decades of manufacturing in Birmingham for Barkley Plastics

Barkley Plastics, a Birmingham-based plastic injection moulding and toolmaking specialist, is celebrating 60 years in business after securing a string of exciting new projects.

× Expand Berkley Plastics

Barkley Plastics has won work to produce controller parts and ambient lighting for a luxury high-end shower manufacturer and car charger components for Fast Amps and environmentally friendly plumbing fittings for Ecoclip.

These latest ‘wins’ - combined with its own ‘PlasFloor’ flooring tile range and ongoing interior trim and specialist lighting products orders from Nissan, Toyota, JLR and several supercar manufacturers - have helped the company bounce back from a difficult two years. The firm is now on course to turnover more than £4m.

Expansion plans have been boosted by the £100,000 modernisation and streamlining of its Highgate facility to include several cobots for increased automation and a new temperature-controlled quality control room that houses two coordinate measurement machines and a vision scope system.

“Since Covid-19 there has been a lot of supply chain disruption and the automotive sector has been extremely volatile in terms of volumes,” explains Matt Harwood, who took over as Managing Director from his father Mark in 2022.

He continues: “It’s a great achievement to last six decades in manufacturing and we’ve seen some interesting times. What has stood out throughout has been the passion from our staff to deliver the very best service to customers - this is typified by the fact we have six members of our 53-strong workforce who have been with us for more than 30 years.

Barkley Plastics holds ISO:9001 quality and ISO:14001 environmental accreditations. With a fully equipped toolmaking facility within its moulding plant, it can support its client base with initial design and product development through to manufacture and assembly, with over 30 modern moulding presses. These range from 5 to 650 tonnes and can produce the most intricate of components weighing less than a gram right up to parts that are a metre squared and 2.5kg in weight.

Some of the landmarks include the 1970s ‘Homepride Flour Men’, the Big Yellow Teapot for bluebird toys and making 20,000 plastic baubles for the world’s largest chandelier, first used at the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Steve Smith, Operations Director at Barkley Plastics, commented: “The new contract with the luxury shower manufacturer is a perfect example of where we come into our own. We breathed new life into some of its near obsolete tooling, which gave them the confidence to give us the challenge of developing technical components and ambient lighting for their new product ranges. I’m sure this would have gone overseas before we stepped in.”

Barkley Plastics is working with partners on developing new moulding technologies that reduce energy usage and cycle times, not to mention a Net Zero project with WMG that helped it insulate some of its larger moulding machines.

Matt concluded: “Locally, the introduction of Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone in recent years has negatively impacted the way we operate and the government, despite calling for growth, is introducing measures that makes it increasingly difficult for UK companies to remain competitive and in a position to take advantage of the reshoring opportunity.