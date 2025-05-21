SK chemicals showcases copolyester cosmetics packaging at China Beauty Expo

On May 14th, SK chemicals presented a range of cosmetics packaging at their “On-Hand Solutions for a Sustainable Future” talk, exhibiting premium skincare product containers manufactured with ECOTRIA CLARO, a copolyester that can be recycled in the PET (polyethylene terephthalate) stream. The material showcased proved to be compatible with a range of cosmetic product containers whilst retaining a high-end, luxury feel.

× Expand SK chemicals SK chemicals at China Beauty Expo 2025.

Some of the items SK Chemicals displayed included compact cases, cosmetic caps, and skin and lotion bottles (ECOTARIA CLARO). But the company also displayed products such as fragrance caps and cushion compact lids made from ECOTRIA CLARO-CR70. The difference between the two is marginal, but the CR70 copolyester material is described as “recycled and recyclable” focusing on post-consumer recycled (PCR) content that can be recycled again after use. The recycled plastic is used as a raw material here, but being able to further recycle the product after use is a key target.

“Nearly 60,000 tons of cosmetic containers are discarded globally every year, and about 90% remain unrecycled due to the difficulty of separating mixed materials,” said Kim Eung-soo, Head of SK chemicals' Green Materials Business Division. “By leveraging our depolymerisation-based circular recycling technologies, we aim to build a sustainable, closed-loop ecosystem for cosmetics packaging through active collaboration with our partners.”

The company has already been working in partnership with global luxury packaging firm Toly since October 2024, as well as with international brands like Estée Lauder since 2023. SK chemicals latest copolyester offering was praised for its clarity, super transparency, mechanical strength and suitability to premium cosmetics product packaging.