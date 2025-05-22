SK chemicals helps LH Plus expand in the kitchenware materials market

SK chemicals has announced its partnership with LH Plus, a Malaysian kitchenware manufacturer. The company will provide LH Plus with copolyester and circular plastic materials as it aims to expand its presence within the kitchenware materials sector.

As detailed by the MOU, SK chemicals will provide LH Plus with up to 2,000 tons of the copolyester that contains biomass, ECOZEN, as well as SKYPET CR, a circular recycled PET made using waste plastics, by 2027. These materials can produce around 100 million one-litre water bottles. Additionally, the pair will collaborate on creating new kitchenware products, utilising ECOZEN and SKYPET CR.

“SK chemicals offers a diverse product portfolio, ranging from high-heat-resistant, transparent copolyesters to circular recycled plastic materials,” said Callum Chen, CEO of LH Plus. “This MOU will enhance our ability to meet the growing demand for sustainable kitchenware solutions, including recycled and bio-based materials.”

Kim Eung-soo, Head of the Green Materials Business Division at SK chemicals, added, “The adoption of eco-friendly plastic materials, including recycled plastics, is steadily increasing across the Asia-Pacific kitchenware market. By partnering with LH Plus, we aim to deliver optimised solutions from materials to finished products and accelerate our expansion in the kitchenware market.”

About ECOZEN

The material is known for its glass-like transparency, making it an ideal solution for food containers that require visibility. ECOZEN is free of the environmental hormone, bisphenol A (BPA), ensuring safety and reliability for cookware and kitchenware.

About SKYPET CR

Made utilising advanced depolymerisation technology, SKYPET CR is created by breaking down waste plastics and transforming them into raw materials. This helps to ensure the same quality and properties levels of petroleum-based PET. However, unlike mechanically recycled plastics, SKYPET CR can be used in various applications, including food and beverage containers and tableware.