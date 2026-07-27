Skoyen Software (Skoyen) acquires Bartec Municipal Technologies (BMT). BMT’s technology provides waste collection, recycling, and street cleaning services delivered by over 100 UK local authorities.

× Expand Bartec Municipal Technologies Skoyen Software acquires Bartec Municipal Technologies

BMT offers integrated hardware, software, and professional services for local authorities. Its flagship platform, Collective, helps with:

Service optimisation, with smarter routing and real-time performance data.

Keeping households in touch with their bin and recycling services.

Ensuring crew safety and well-being.

The company is already a market leader, with a 30% market share totalling over 100 local authority customers and a 99% customer retention rate. Skoyen’s support will allow BMT to grow faster, with the building of AI-first technology to make services quicker and more efficient, as well as the development of new services now being prioritised. Additionally, the company is planning to enter new markets and bring new skills to the team.

“Councils are being asked to do more with less, while residents still expect clean streets and empty bins. That makes modern technology both a necessity and an opportunity. With Skoyen’s support, we can help our customers make this a tangible and exciting reality,” said Tim Hobbs, CEO of BMT. “I want to thank our founder, Colin, for his unwavering support and dedication to BMT, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Paul Birks, Co-Founder of Skoyen, added, “BMT is a perfect match for Skoyen: technology that solves a business-critical problem, a clear and ambitious plan, and a culture with values rooted in a founder-led business, where legacy flourishes and growth compounds. An important part of Skoyen’s values is to ‘show not tell,’ and we look forward to giving guidance and support to Tim and the team, within the Skoyen Ecosystem, as they embark on the next era in the Company’s history.”

“It has been a pleasure growing BMT over the past 30 years and watching the Company deliver real impact for customers. Tim has led the business through a period of sustained momentum, and I am confident Skoyen is the right partner to support the Company. I will be cheering from the sidelines,” concluded Colin Webb, Founder of BMT.