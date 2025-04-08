SKZ and partners are developing a process to integrate PLA-degrading enzymes into plastics

The SKZ and its partners from RWTH Aachen University and Peiler & Klein Kunststofftechnik GmbH are working together to develop an industrially applicable process where PLA-degrading enzymes are integrated into plastics. The project aims to create plastic products with a high mechanical load-bearing capacity during use. Additionally, the solution can be degraded quickly under natural environmental conditions at the end of its lifespan.

× Expand Alexander Rusam/SKZ SEM image of PLA with zeolite

Spanning two and a half years, the project aims to find an innovative approach to integrating PLA-degrading enzymes like proteinase K and ICCG into plastic products. These enzymes are bound to the surface of zeolite, a porous carrier material acting as a carrier for the enzymes, using an adhesion promoter peptide. The enzyme-loaded zeolite is then processed into a PLA zeolite masterbatch in an extrusion process. It is then introduced into the PLA matrix in an inactivated form. The enzymes can only be activated by a change in environmental conditions and by abrasion or embrittlement of the material. As a result, this can significantly increase the degradation rate of the PLA.

“Through the targeted, switchable activation of the enzymes, we want to offer a solution that enables the industry to produce plastic products with high mechanical stability, but which are degraded more quickly and efficiently in the environment after their use phase,” said Alexander Rusam, Scientist at SKZ and Head of the Project.

A brief look into the first successful results

During the project's first tests, a micro extruder was used, and test specimens made of PLA and fine zeolite powder were successfully produced. The zeolite displayed an even and homogeneous distribution in the component. Also, the addition of the enzymes was found to have no negative impact on the mechanical properties of the PLA. This is an important discovery in the development of a marketable product.

“These initial results confirm the feasibility of the process and open up promising prospects for the development of plastics that are both environmentally friendly and functional,” concluded Rusam.

This project could help to create a more sustainable future for the plastics industry through the development of solutions for the degradability of plastics without compromising their performance during use. Looking ahead to the future, there are plans to further optimise the technology and prepare for industrialised application as the project continues to progress.