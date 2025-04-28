SnapSlide named People’s Choice Award winner for Sustainability Innovation

SnapSlide LLC has been named the People’s Choice Award winner for Sustainability Innovation by the Plastics Industry Association (PIA). The Awards aim to highlight those providing innovations in sustainable plastics manufacturing with the aim of impacting the global plastics industry. The packaging innovations company’s child-resistant closure for prescription bottles, SnapSlide Rx, won the award.

× Expand SnapSlide SnapSlide cap comparison.

Designed to improve access to medications for those with physical limitations and dexterity issues, the SnapSlide Rx’s patented design also provides sustainability benefits, using over 25% less plastic compared to conventional Rx packages. Additionally, the solution will ensure a 30% improvement in efficiency in shipping and distribution.

The general public voted for the People’s Choice Award, which featured dozens of nominations from companies all over the world. SnapSlide is the first non-publicly traded company to win the award in the last three years. Additionally, this is the third major award that the SnapSlide Rx has won recently, with it winning AmeriStar awards from the Institute for Packaging Professionals (IOPP).

With a slide-to-open/close feature rather than the conventional push-and-turn mechanics, SnapSlide’s technology could be “life-changing” for over 60 million Americans who have some form of dexterity issues, like arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. Around 12 million people are either temporarily or permanently unable to use one of their arms or hands. These include amputees, stroke/paralysis patients, and those with congenital birth defects, all of whom struggle with conventional pharmaceutical closures when it comes to opening, dosing, and closing, with one arm.

The packaging innovator’s solution is substantially more popular regardless of dexterity issues. In focus groups, almost 90% of consumers preferred SnapSlide to conventional amber vial closures. Additionally, two-thirds said they would be more loyal to brands adopting SnapSlide and could switch to a competing brand with the solution.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the People’s Choice Award for Sustainability Innovation,” said Rocky Batzel, Inventor and CEO of SnapSlide. “This award not only validates the importance of accessibility in packaging but also underscores our commitment to reducing plastic waste while enhancing the user experience.”