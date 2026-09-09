Sonic Solutions has unified its team from three disparate units into one facility. As the UK’s only full-service industrial parts cleaning company, the company’s new facility combines specialist facilities in ultrasonic cleaning, pyrolysis and thermal stripping, media blasting and jet washing with extensive technical expertise all under one roof.

× Expand Sonic Solutions Sonic Solutions unifies its team under one roof

“The team is delighted to be together under one roof, not only does it mean we can operate more effectively but we’ve been able to position our machinery so that we can optimise production efficiency,” said Andrew Taylor, Managing Director at Sonic Solutions. “This is enabling us to provide faster and more cost-effective solutions to our customers, whilst ensuring we can also take on larger jobs, that we were previously prohibited from owing to space constraints. Which is especially exciting as we grow into new markets, such as rail and defence, which require large production capacity and storage space.”

Taylor continued, “Going forward, if we continue to expand as planned then we will also be taking on more employees from the local area. It is therefore not unrealistic to see our current 10 staff grow to 15 or more in the next 18 months.”

This move secures the company’s future ambitions by increasing its floor space from a combined 3750-square-feet across three units, to 9000-square-feet of dedicated floor space and an additional 6000-square-feet of entirely private yard space. The refurbished facility has had gas and electric upgrades across the site as well as building and ground works.