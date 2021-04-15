Stäubli Appoint Gerald Vogt As New Group CEO

Stäubli, the Global mechatronics solutions provider with core activities including Connectors, Robotics and Textile technologies, has appointed Gerald Vogt as the group’s new CEO, taking over from Rolf Strebel who retired at the end of 2020 following a period of 14 years in this role.

Gerald Vogt, a Franco-German engineer and business economist, is an experienced manager from within the company’s ranks, and for the last 4 years has been responsible for the global robotics business as Group Division Manager. Gerald’s career with Stäubli spans almost 20 years, working initially in the development and production site in Faverges, France, before moving to the US for several years. As Robotics Division Manager he significantly expanded business for Stäubli North America. Afterwards he returned to Faverges as Head of Development before taking over responsibility for the German business as Head of robotics for Stäubli Tec-Systems GMBH Bayreuth.

Prior to taking up his new role, Gerald Vogt worked closely with previous CEO Rolf Strebel throughout 2020 to ensure a smooth transition, and he now takes responsibility for the introduction and implementation of the new ten year business strategy for Stäubli.

Yves Serra, Chairman of the Board of Directors said; "We are delighted to have found in Gerald Vogt a forward-looking manager with an extensive international experience and a clear entrepreneurial spirit who is already very well connected within the Group. He has our full confidence to further advance the business of the entire Stäubli Group worldwide."