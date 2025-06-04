STADLER appoints new Co-Chief Executive Officer

STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH (STADLER) has announced the appointment of its new Co-Chief Executive Officer. Julia Stadler joins Willi Stadler (the company’s other Co-Chief Executive Officer) and Claus Maier, CFO, in STADLER's leadership team. The move solidifies STADLER’s long-standing tradition of family leadership.

The turnkey recycling and sorting plants specialist’s leadership lineup combines experience, innovation, and generational transition with a focus on continuity, trust, and a unified strategic vision surrounding environmental responsibility and engineering excellence.

Having joined STADLER in 2023, Julia Stadler is an eighth-generation family member. She has previously served as the company's Chief Digital Officer for the last two years. During this time, she has helped to lead the company’s digital transformation through championing automation, integrated data systems, and AI initiatives. Combining the leadership qualities she demonstrated in this role with her prior international consulting experience, Julia Stadler is expected to bring sharp strategic insight, enhanced leadership qualities, and expertise regarding global business dynamics to the role of Co-CEO.

“Stepping into the role of Co-CEO as the eighth generation in our family business comes with many emotions: pride, humility, and gratitude,” said Julia Stadler. “It’s both a commitment to carry forward a business built over more than 230 years and a unique opportunity to shape where we’re going. Most of all, it’s a privilege to do this alongside my father and our dedicated team.”

Willi Stadler, Co-CEO of STADLER, added, “Julia is extremely goal-oriented and driven. When she sets a vision, she pursues it with focus, energy, and persistence. At the same time, she leads with empathy and integrity—essential qualities in today’s leadership. She listens carefully, brings people together, and creates an environment where innovation and responsibility can grow. These qualities make her not only a strong leader but also an inspiring one.”

“Julia’s appointment represents continuity and long-term thinking for our company. Her energy, modern leadership style, and international perspective bring great potential for the future. With her on the leadership team, we are well-positioned to grow further and shape the next chapter of our company’s success. Lastly, I just want to say that I couldn’t imagine a better Co-CEO to work with,” concluded Willi Stadler.

About STADLER

Established in 1791 in Altshausen, STADLER has since evolved into an internationally recognised technology leader. The company is known for its high-quality, tailor-made sorting solutions for various types of waste, helping with recycling preparation. STADLER’s solutions help to promote a healthy circular economy.

Willi Stadler assumed leadership of the company in 1993 when STADLER employed just 26 people. Today, the company employs around 600, this fact alone demonstrates STADLER’s sustained growth that is driven by its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable practices.