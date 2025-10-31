STADLER celebrates Grand Opening of new office and warehouse complex in North America

STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH officially inaugurated its new U.S. headquarters and warehouse complex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The 27,000-square-foot facility reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, customer service and sustainable growth in North America.

Guests from across the U.S. and abroad joined STADLER at the new Centre Park Court premises for guided tours, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a celebratory evening event.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Nick Reid, President of the Chamber of Commerce for Winston-Salem, welcomed STADLER to the community and praised its investment in the region: “STADLER’s decision to establish its North American headquarters here in Winston-Salem is a strong vote of confidence in our city, our workforce, and our future. Investments like this create high-quality jobs and reinforce our city’s position as a hub for sustainable industry and innovation.”

Strengthening service and responsiveness

The opening of the new headquarters complex marks the culmination of a 17-month construction project. Combining office and warehouse space, the site enables faster service, improved logistics, and enhanced customer support. Its strategic location near major transportation routes and the local airport ensures STADLER’s ability to serve customers across North America with agility and precision.

Willi Stadler, Co-CEO of the STADLER Group, emphasised the significance of this expansion: “The new site marks a key milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to staying close to customers worldwide – particularly in the North American market, which offers enormous potential."

"With expanded office and warehouse space, we can respond to customer needs more efficiently, driving innovation and performance. A local presence enables closer collaboration, allowing us to develop tailored solutions: from new plant designs to system retrofits. In addition, our extensive stock of spare and wear parts ensures exceptional speed in any service situation, providing immediate support with minimal downtime.”

Expanding capabilities across North America

With the new facility, STADLER America has nearly doubled its staff and inventory, enabling faster service and improved customer responsiveness.

Mat Everhart, CEO of STADLER America LLC, explained: “As many, if not most, of our customers operate their sorting and recycling lines more than 16 hours a day, 7 days a week, they rely on us for maintenance assistance, so our service and quick responses are crucial to earning our customers’ confidence.”

He also underscored that STADLER’s true strength lies in its people: “The new facility is world-class, state-of-the-art; however, the true success of a company and its value to its customers is shown in our employees’ deep commitment to service and timely responses.”

Designed with sustainable materials, efficient workflows and generous natural light, the facility provides a modern, healthy workplace with room for expansion. Dedicated spaces for training and teamwork demonstrate the company’s commitment to its people and its customers.

Willi Stadler reflected on the broader meaning of the project: “My special thanks go to our employees worldwide for their dedication, ideas, and team spirit. Without their commitment, this step would not have been possible. I would also like to thank our customers for their trust and long-standing cooperation. Together, we develop solutions that truly make a difference. It is only through close collaboration with our partners that we can take the circular economy to the next level.”

Building for the future

The company plans to further increase its local service and engineering teams to provide even more direct support to its growing customer base.

“Our goal is to intentionally strengthen and sustainably grow our market presence in North America,” explained Julia Stadler, Co-CEO of the STADLER Group. “The new branch office and warehouse location is just the beginning: we plan to gradually expand our local service and engineering teams, bringing us even closer to our customers both when developing technical concepts and when addressing operational challenges.”

Mat Everhart concluded with a focus on people and purpose: “We want to attract top talent, and the new facility will help us do that with an environment that clearly signals that this is a great place to work.”