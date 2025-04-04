STADLER expands high-quality plastics recycling in the US

STADLER Anlagenbau has completed the design and installation of the new Republic Services Polymer Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana. This marks the second facility developed for Republic Services, following the successful launch of the Las Vegas Polymer Centre in late 2023.

× Expand STADLER 03182025_GrandOpening_PolymerCenter_82 RIBBON CUTTING: Operations at Republic Service’s Polymer Center Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Indianapolis.

The new Indianapolis Polymer Centre builds on the success of the Las Vegas facility and strengthens Republic Services’ vertically integrated plastics recycling operations. The plant is designed to process pre-sorted plastics collected by Republic Services to recover PET and Polyolefins (PO). It will provide high-quality, food-grade recycled plastics for reuse in the production of new bottles, jugs and containers.

The new Polymer Centre was inaugurated with an official ceremony that included remarks by Jon Vander Ark, Republic Services President and CEO; Tim Oudman, Republic Services Senior Vice President, Sustainability Innovation; and Chris Nie, Republic Services Area President, and attended by Willi Stadler, CEO of the STADLER Group; Mat Everhart, CEO of Stadler America LLC; and Jürgen Berger, Head of International Sales at STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH.

"This new facility represents another major step forward in our plans for a nationwide network to close the loop on plastics recycling and help customers achieve a true plastics circular economy," said Pete Keller, Republic Services Vice President, Recycling and Sustainability. "With the addition of a second Polymer Center we are expanding our processing capacity to produce high-quality recycled resins, contributing to a more sustainable future for packaging in the U.S.”

A state-of-the-art recycling process to close the plastics circular economy loop

The Republic Services Polymer Centre in Indianapolis incorporates a cutting-edge dual-line system designed by STADLER. Bales of mixed plastics are opened using STADLER’s WireX machine for fully automated wire removal. The materials are fed into the facility and processed separately on two dedicated lines: one for PET and one for mixed plastics, with capacities of 5.5 and 5 tons per hour, respectively.

The process on the PET line begins with mechanical separation and cleaning to remove ferrous particles. A STADLER STT2000 ballistic separator then sorts materials into rigid, flexible, and fines fractions, which undergo near-infrared (NIR) sorting to further separate caps, rings, and labels. The 3D fractions go on to be processed through STADLER’s Label Remover and Label Separation Hood. Clear PET, caps, and rings are directed to the washing line for granulation and cleaning for reuse, while colour PET is compacted into bales.

On the mixed plastics line, materials are first sorted into fines and sieve overflow. The heavier fractions from the overflow are then separated into four polyethylene (PE) fractions –Natural, White, Red/Orange/Yellow, and Other/Color – and two polypropylene (PP) fractions – Natural/White and Other/Color. PET is recovered from this stream and redirected to the PET line for further processing. The final sorted products are stored in dedicated bunkers before being baled for market distribution.

The linear flow of the plant’s design enhances operational efficiency by improving access to all areas, simplifying maintenance, and incorporating a fully enclosed pre-sort area and a control room with a comprehensive view of material flow and baler operations. The facility also prioritises workplace quality, offering an open, well-lit environment.

A growing partnership for a circular economy

Republic Services selected STADLER for the Indianapolis Polymer Centre following the successful collaboration on the Las Vegas facility and STADLER’s proven expertise in delivering high-performance recycling solutions.

"Our partnership with Republic Services goes beyond constructing state-of-the-art recycling facilities,” concluded Mat Everhart. "It’s about shaping the future of plastics recycling in North America. The success of the Indianapolis plant marks another milestone in our commitment to supporting a more circular economy through advanced sorting technology and strategic collaboration."