STADLER completes modernisation of the BZB light packaging sorting plant in Bizkaiko

STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH has completed a comprehensive modernisation of its Bizkaiko Zabor Berziklategia (BZB) light packaging sorting plant in Amorebieta-Extano, Bizkaia. The upgraded facility officially opened on January 27th, 2026, with the inauguration attended by representatives from BZB, Ecoembes, STADLER, and regional stakeholders. The modernisation sees improvements in capacity, automation, and digitalisation, resulting in an increase in throughput, improvements to material purity, and the future-proofing of operations.

BZB, a public-private partnership involving Garbiker (part of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia) and Trienekens País Vasco, helped innovate sustainable waste management and recycling in the area. The company transforms household and commercial materials into valuable recyclables, promoting circular economy initiatives across Bizkaia.

“The modernisation of our plant is transformative for BZB,” said Pedro Goicoechea, General Manager Basque Country at BZB Amorebieta. “It allows us to increase efficiency and recover more materials, while positioning us to meet future challenges and sustainability goals.”

Choosing to modernise the plant rather than relocate reflects BZB’s commitment to maximising the use of existing infrastructure while keeping up with advanced sorting technologies. The modernisation process required precise planning and compact design solutions, resulting in a highly efficient and modern installation.

At the facility, incoming material is fed into the system through an automatic feeder and a pre-shredding stage that opens bags and loosens the waste stream. A trommel then separates the material into three size fractions, each processed independently using a combination of STADLER ballistic separators, magnetic and inductive separators, and NIR optical sorters.

Key features of the newly modernised facility:

Increased processing capacity from three to eight tons per hour.

Handles various light packaging waste and produces high-quality fractions, including PET, HDPE, PP, PS, two film qualities, as well as ferrous and non-ferrous materials.

Reversible conveyors offer flexible material routing and integrate bunker level sensors and automatic container change signalling that optimise day-to-day operations.

Enhanced automation, with the facility using space more efficiently while reducing manual intervention, will lead to lower operating costs and increased efficiency.

Now, STADLER’s digital platform for plant monitoring and maintenance, STADLERconnect, has been integrated into the facility.

Improved sorting accuracy and recovery rates are helping to minimise waste sent to landfill or final disposal, while more materials can re-enter the value chain as secondary raw resources.

Looking ahead to the future

The modernisation project was completed quickly, with assembly taking just three and a half months. Commissioning was completed at the end of October, two months earlier than originally scheduled.

“Completing the project ahead of schedule demonstrates the strength of our partnership with STADLER and their commitment to excellence,” said Goicoechea. “The modernisation ensures we are ready to meet future challenges while continuing to provide high-quality waste sorting services to the region.”

Carlos Manchado Atienza, International Sales Director at STADLER, added, “I would like to sincerely thank the entire Trienekens team in Spain and in Germany, and particularly Mr Joachim Domrös, Managing Director Trienekens, for their outstanding professionalism throughout the negotiation and installation process. Everything was handled smoothly and efficiently, and it has been a real pleasure working with them.”

This high degree of automation, as well as the addition of predictive maintenance, ensures that the BZB plant is prepared for long-term success. The definition of the sorting criteria was carried out with Ecoembes. The system partner played a key role in the planning and implementation of the facility.