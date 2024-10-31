STADLER takes its operations to North America

On October 25th, STADLER celebrated the opening of its new warehouse and office complex, marking the beginning of a new phase for the company's operations in North America. This strategic move aims to support the company’s growing customer base across the continent by providing enhanced space for operations, inventory and employee growth.

Willi Stadler, CEO of the STADLER Group, stated: “The American market is of immense importance to us, and we see great potential beyond what our current facility will be able to support. We have strategically decided to build a new office and warehouse complex in the United States to support this continued growth. This investment underscores our long-term commitment to this market and ensures excellent support through an expanded inventory of essential spare and wear parts critical to meeting our customers' needs.”

Strategic Expansion to Meet Rapid Growth

STADLER’s remarkable growth in North America over the past four years led the company to expand, with revenue increasing by 50% year over year. The new facility spans over 27,000 square feet, significantly boosting the company's capacity to serve existing and new customers. It will include warehouse and office spaces designed with sustainability and future scalability while supporting the company's workforce and operations.

The new complex is located at Centre Park Court in Winston-Salem, a vibrant industrial hub home to several prominent U.S. companies. It was selected for its sustainability features and proximity to major transportation routes, including two major U.S. interstate highways, making it accessible for everyone.

Speaking about the importance of the new facility, Mat Everhart, CEO of STADLER America LLC, stated, “The new US Headquarters for STADLER America will reflect the fact that service to our customers and each other as colleagues are truly our top priorities. While fast parts service is important, the true key to real service is a highly skilled, friendly, knowledgeable, and engaging team member to assist."

Enhanced Employee and Customer Experience

With an emphasis on creativity and employee satisfaction, the office space aligns with the company’s mission to create a workplace that fosters innovation and engagement. For customers, the expanded warehouse will allow STADLER to stock a broader range of spare and worn parts, enhancing after-sales support with faster response times and reduced downtime. One of STADLER’S strengths is its ability to keep its customers’ systems running smoothly. This new facility will help meet that commitment even more effectively.

Local Expertise in Design and Construction

STADLER has chosen to work with local contractors who share their commitment to quality and innovation. Fourth Elm Construction, one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in North Carolina, specialises in the manufacturing and industrial sectors and is the projects’ building and design contractor. Workplace Architecture + Design, which focuses on advanced, research-based, sustainable planning, will handle the architectural and interior design. McAdams, a full-service civil engineering, land planning, and landscape architecture firm, is responsible for the project’s civil and permit engineering.