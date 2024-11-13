STADLER transforms recycling with data-driven plan optimisation

STADLER is transforming recycling plant efficiency with digital solutions. Through its cloud-based platform STADLERconnect, the company offers recycling and sorting plants a single-access-point solution for their digital products, helping them unlock the full potential of machine and material data to drive operational improvements.

Key takeaways:

STADLER is providing recycling and sorting plants a single-access-point solution for its digital products through STADLERconnect.

This cloud-based platform warns operators of instant alerts on any critical changes in sensor data before potential issues arise, lowering the risk of sudden breakdowns.

The next phase of the platform’s deployment is its rollout across STADLER turnkey recycling plants worldwide.

× Expand STADLER

Avoiding Downtime with Predictive Maintenance

Predictive Maintenance, one of the STADLERconnect modules, enables a proactive approach to equipment maintenance with the help of sensors, providing operators with instant alerts on any critical changes in sensor data before potential issues arise. This early warning capability allows for immediate inspections, minimising costly production delays and reducing the risk of sudden breakdowns.

Andreas Stöcker, Deputy Operations Manager at REILING has seen notable benefits with this system: “The installation of Predictive Maintenance resulted in easier maintenance and allowed for forward-thinking planning of service work, as every small change to the machine is immediately reported. With the measuring system, we can prevent this issue from happening. From the short time we have been using the measuring system, I can say that it should be installed on every machine from the beginning, although, including it subsequently makes sense as well.”

STADLER’s Digital Solutions: Driving Efficiency and Customer Value in Sorting Plants

In developing its digital solutions, STADLER has pursued a twofold objective: delivering added value by using key data insights to enhance plant operations, and applying these insights to improve both plant design and after-sales service.

“Our digital solutions are purpose-built for sorting plants, directly addressing the needs of plant operators,” says Julia Stadler. “Leveraging our extensive OEM expertise, we ensure greater accuracy in areas such as determining conveyor equipment status. Our team combines software development and engineering expertise. This approach goes beyond simple data collection and visualisation: our solutions leverage new and existing data points to drive meaningful operational improvements.”

STADLERconnect: Maximising Plant Performance with Data-Driven Tools

STADLER’s digital portfolio can be accessed through STADLERconnect. This cloud-based platform harnesses machine and material data to maximise the availability, performance and overall process efficiency of sorting plants. It is powered by real-time plant data and AI, and focuses on two areas:

The first includes four modules:

Predictive maintenance : Prevents equipment breakdown

: Prevents equipment breakdown Blockage detection : Automatically alerts operators as blockages occur

: Automatically alerts operators as blockages occur Downtime tracker : Identifies and analyses plant downtimes

: Identifies and analyses plant downtimes Support portal: Facilitates communication with after-sales service

The second area focuses on material data:

Material split control : Equally distributes material flows to improve performance

: Equally distributes material flows to improve performance Production report : Visualises production data, and in particular material output

: Visualises production data, and in particular material output BaleCheckIn : Analyses material infeed at the bale-specific level

: Analyses material infeed at the bale-specific level BaleCheckOut: Analyses material output at the bale-specific level

“STADLERconnect’s digital tools leverage AI and intelligent processing of material and machine data to optimize plant performance across key areas,” says Dr. Xiaozheng Chen, Material Analysis & AI Specialist at STADLER. “The modules work together to create a seamless flow of information, enhancing plant reliability and supporting operators at every stage—from tracking material quality in real time to automatically controlling processing steps and predicting maintenance needs—all designed to deliver maximum value to our customers.”

Continuous Innovation for a Smart Sorting Revolution

“The next phase of the platform’s deployment is its rollout across STADLER turnkey recycling plants worldwide. We are expanding our portfolio with new modules, such as Windshifter Automation and Infeed Decision Aid, which will be available soon. Additionally, we are not only focusing on integrating data from our own equipment: as an integrator, we are in a unique position to aggregate data from all the equipment in our plants. This will be the next significant step for STADLERconnect. Our ultimate aim is to implement a truly smart sorting plant,” concludes Julia Stadler.