Star Plastics announces merger with Trivalence Technologies

Star Plastics LLC and Akoya Capital Partners LLC announce the merger of Trivalence Technologies into Star Plastics. Bringing together two highly complementary organisations, the merger should advance the company’s aim to provide innovative, sustainable, and high-performance polymer solutions to its customers.

× Expand Star Plastics Star Plastics mergers with Trivalence Technologies.

The move will expand the scope and scale of Star Plastics’ capabilities including enhancing its technical expertise, growing its product offerings, expanding its geographic reach, and improving its market diversification. Trivalence Technologies’ offers a strong regional presence, complimentary markets, customer relationships, and expansive product portfolio. Trivalence Technologies’ management team will remain in place, ensuring business continuity.

“We’re excited to welcome Trivalence Technologies into the Star Plastics family,” said Daniel McMullen, CEO of Star Plastics. “This merger represents a significant step forward in our strategy to create a diversified, global leader in engineered thermoplastics. Together, we’ll be even better positioned to deliver innovative materials, responsive service, and sustainable solutions to our customers worldwide.”

David Richey, Founder and CEO of Trivalence Technologies, added, “Since our founding in 2015, Trivalence has grown rapidly by focusing on customer service, technology excellence and customer-driven solutions. Joining forces with Star Plastics will allow us to accelerate investments in advanced technologies, employee development, and new growth opportunities, while staying true to our core values and commitment to quality.”

The Star Plastics platform also includes: