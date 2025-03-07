Starlinger & Co showcases sustainable polypropylene tape production technologies at Chinaplas 2025

Starlinger & Co GmbH is set to exhibit its sustainable and efficient polypropylene tape production technologies at Chinaplas 2025. There will also be an emphasis on food-safe recycled PET and polyolefins at the company’s stand. Event attendees can find Starlinger at Booth 10A41.

× Expand Starlinger & Co Starlinger recoSTAR PET art.

“We have gathered decades of expertise both in woven plastic packaging production as well as in plastics recycling,” said Harald Neumüller, Chief Sales Officer at Starlinger. “By combining this know-how, we have developed technology that helps packaging manufacturers to establish closed packaging loops and make plastic packaging circular.”

Neumüller continued, “We consider used plastics as a resource, not waste. This is the only way to get a grip on the increasing amount of plastic waste worldwide. By collecting used plastics and reprocessing it, we protect our environment, conserve natural resources, and at the same time save money that would need to be spent for waste treatment facilities and environment clean-ups.”

Starlinger’s starEX

Starlinger’s starEX boasts a maximum melting capacity of 1000 kg per hour and production speeds of up to 550 metres per minute. The solution features a 1600 tape extrusion line, providing high efficiency with its resource-saving design. It produces high-quality PP or HDPE/LLDPE tapes for high-performance packaging applications for dry bulk goods like woven PP sacks or big bags.

The solution features uniquely designed machine components like the stretching and annealing system, eqoSTRETCH, which boosts energy-saving production and uniform tape characteristics. While the eqoCLEAN filter system ensures the processing of high shares of recycled polypropylene for producing more sustainable woven PP packaging.

twinTAPE+ winding technology

The twinTAPE+ automatic precision winder ensures that the produced PP tapes from the starEX tape extrusion line are wound into high quality packages, improving productivity and fabric quality on the looms.

× Expand Starlinger & Co GmbH Starlinger twinTAPEplus winder.

The bevelled bobbin edges help ensure that tapes don’t come off during the doffing, transport, and handling process, which increases loom efficiency during weaving. twinTAPE winders’ automatic bobbin change procedure reduces operator work significantly, as does the lack of lubrication required by the system. While the patented linear traverse system also allows for a wide variety of bobbin designs.

Enhancing recycled materials with recoSTAR PET art PET bottle-to-bottle recycling systems

The solutions produce rPET with high purity and ultra-low levels of acetaldehyde, ethylene glycol, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) while also keeping energy consumption low, as well as a compact footprint. recoSTAR is one of Starlinger’s technical solutions that helps turn post-consumer plastic scrap into high quality recycled materials that meet demanding food safety criteria.

National and international authorities, including the FDA and EFSA, have approved Starlinger’s PET recycling process, relating to food safety. The versatility of the company’s recoSTAr line provides Starlinger with the opportunity to adapt to the challenges presented in food-grade recycling of post-consumer HDPE packaging.