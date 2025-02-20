Steinl Group implements strategic realignment

The Steinl Group is implementing a strategic realignment to develop its strengths and sustainably expand its portfolio of services. As part of this initiative, business activities are restructured to ensure that LWB Steinl continues to provide tailor-made, high-quality solutions from a single source.

A key aspect of this transformation is consolidating automation expertise within the group. LWB Steinl Machinery, based in Altdorf, will be the central point of contact for innovative automation solutions and comprehensive customer service. This ensures the continued high quality and reliability in servicing existing systems while also driving the development of new solutions.

In the course of this restructuring, the business operations of LWB Automation GmbH in Weinheim will cease on June 30, 2025. Until then, all ongoing projects will be completed with the usual precision.

Uninterrupted customer support

With this realignment, the Steinl Group reaffirms its commitment to long-term partnerships, comprehensive service, and technological excellence. Customers will continue to benefit from proven products, innovative solutions, and expert support, ensuring their needs are met without interruption.

Transparent communication with employees

The strategic realignment also places a strong focus on employees. In recent days, the management team has held open and constructive discussions and will continue to ensure transparent and collaborative communication throughout the transition.

"Our realignment lays the foundation for a future-proof development. We are focusing on our strengths to continue delivering top-tier solutions to our customers. At the same time, we remain committed to our core values: quality, innovation, and strong partnerships," emphasizes Managing Director Martin Schürmann.