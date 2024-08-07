Dr. Stephen Rayner promoted to technical director at Broadway

Key Highlights:
Dr. Stephen Rayner has joined the Broadway board of directors as technical director, following promotion from technical manager. This promotion recognises his leadership and exceptional contributions to driving innovation and growth.
Professional background
Dr. Rayner completed his Bachelor’s degree and PhD in Condensed Matter Physics at Manchester University – utilising advanced research facilities, including some of the world’s leading particle accelerators. He studied the core properties of materials and how their atomic structures influence these properties. This, along with his work experience, has provided a strong background in analytical and material science, working on a wide range of material-based projects, from metals and plasmas through to polymers.
Dr. Rayner’s career began at the Sellafield nuclear site in Cumbria, working as a nuclear physicist. There, he developed instruments to maintain the safety of the nuclear plant and its employees. He contributed to projects at the cutting edge of nuclear technology and fuel cell technology at leading international research institutes.
He subsequently moved to Saudi Arabia to work as an Aerodynamics Instructor, training fighter pilots for the Royal Saudi Airforce, advancing to head of department. Dr. Rayner then accepted a position in Abu Dhabi as the head of ground school training for the UAE Air Defence Force. In this role, he assumed the title of Dean for Aerospace, overseeing the delivery of multi-million-dollar flight training programmes.
In 2019, he and his family made the decision to move back to the UK. Born in Halesworth and with strong family ties to the region, the north Suffolk town was a natural choice. After settling back in the area and seeking employment locally, Dr. Rayner applied for a vacancy within Broadway’s technical team.
Appointment and progression at Broadway
Dr. Rayner with some of his lab team, celebrating Broadway’s 1000th colour for rotational moulding in 2023.
Broadway appointed Dr. Rayner in 2021 as a research and development scientist, with a focus on the development and testing of new products. After spearheading a number of projects and forging new collaborations with academic partners, he was promoted to technical manager in the Spring of 2023.
As technical manager, Dr. Rayner took ownership of new product development, including the:
- Exploration of carbon-negative bio-pigments for polymer colouring
- Development of NIR detectable blacks, to improve recycling compatibility of black plastics
- Creation of odour-neutralising masterbatches for use with PCR and other odorous materials
- Refinement and trialling of Broadway’s highly effective chemical foaming agent, MasterFoam
- Exploration of natural fillers for use in plastic compounds
- Development of new graphene-enhanced masterbatches
Dr. Rayner is particularly proud of Broadway’s collaboration with a leading novel biopolymer company. The compounds produced are compostable and will not linger in the environment if littered or placed in the waste stream. As such, these polymers are an effective alternative to fossil-fuel-derived polymers for use in the manufacture of single use items such as cutlery and food trays. This project required the implementation of new equipment and processes for Broadway. After more than a year of development, Broadway is now successfully extruding this material at volume for the UK market.
With his passion for innovation driving the expansion of Broadway’s materials portfolio and technical capabilities, Dr. Rayner’s remit and responsibilities have grown significantly over the past three years. As technical director, he now assumes responsibility for all technical divisions of the business, including R&D, product and process development, colour development, regulatory compliance and quality control.
Dr. Rayner said: “It is an honour to be given the opportunity to drive innovation within Broadway. The strong skill and knowledge base within our technical team mean we are well-positioned to become a leader in both existing and emerging markets.
"Our excellent in-house testing facilities and close partnerships with academic and industrial partners allow us to adapt and provide a high-quality technical service for all customers. Innovation is key to Broadway's company strategy and future growth. Myself and the technical division will endeavour to repay the trust and investments placed in us, leading Broadway into a more diverse and disruptive polymer marketplace.”
Founder and managing director Joe Maynard added: "Recent investments across all areas of our business have positioned Broadway to thrive and grow in a dynamic environment. Our commitment to advancing technically enables us to offer valuable support to our customers and is crucial for maintaining our competitive edge. Stephen’s promotion to technical director is integral to achieving our goals for continued technical advancement, driving product differentiation, and fostering future growth.
Stephen has leveraged his extensive experience in the aerospace and nuclear sectors to bring positive developments to Broadway. He has adeptly managed our technical team, streamlined processes for greater efficiency, and led the development of innovative products. I am thrilled to welcome Stephen to our board of directors and congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment."
Future outlook
Broadway is now better placed than ever to support the novel research demanded by its customers. A comprehensive suite of new mechanical testing instrumentation has been commissioned in their R&D lab, allowing manufactured compounds and roto powders to be fully categorised – providing customers with detailed data for their custom materials.
Thanks to Broadway’s partnerships with universities, they can also leverage analytical and testing equipment, facilitating detailed analyses of material properties, meaning research is conducted in an informed and methodical manner. Fully understanding the characteristics of each material is key to new product development, refining formulations and helping customers achieve optimum performance in production.
Since its inception as a colour masterbatch manufacturer in 1997, Broadway has significantly expanded its offerings. Today, they provide an impressive range of special effects, performance-enhancing additives, rotational moulding powders and custom compounds. They also offer technical and manufacturing expertise for the development and production of novel materials including biopolymers. The growth of their materials portfolio has accelerated since their new laboratory became operational. Recent product developments have been centred around enhancing sustainability within the UK plastics industry.
Dr. Rayner’s latest promotion exemplifies Broadway’s ongoing commitment to their technical division and ensures that innovation remains a cornerstone of their business strategy. By evolving with the needs of their customers, responding to consumer preferences, and adapting to increasing environmental awareness and legislation, Broadway is poised to remain at the forefront of niche material innovation in the UK plastics industry for years to come.