Stork IMM expands in North America with new sales and service operation

Netherlands-based Stork IMM (Stork Plastic Machinery B.V.), a manufacturer of injection moulding machines for the packaging market, announced the opening of a sales and service operation in Swedesboro, N.J.

The new U.S. subsidiary, called Stork IMM USA LLC, builds upon Stork IMM’s 25-year history in the North American market. The company manufactures injection moulding machines ranging in size from 200 to 2,000 tons for high-speed packaging applications.

To support the North American business, Stork IMM has also hired two new directors of business development, George Kotzeff and Scott Molnar.

“We envision significant business opportunities in the U.S. and we’ve now laid the groundwork so we can build on our customer base,” said Gert Boers, CEO of Stork IMM. “With the establishment of domestic service and spare parts, we’re now uniquely positioned to scale up and grow our business.”

Stork IMM has partnered with Valley Group Inc., Fishersville, Va., to provide machine installation and field service and maintenance support for Stork IMM’s existing and new customers. “This partnership will ensure blanket support across the U.S. for all our customers,” said Boers. The company’s 2500-m2 facility includes spare parts, office, and warehouse space.

Stork IMM has sold injection moulding machines in North America for more than 25 years. The company’s robust, high-speed injection moulding machinery is a superior solution for the production of food-grade, thin-wall packaging made of polyolefins (PE and PP). Key applications include closures, tubs, containers, and cups along with flower pots, and paint pails and buckets.

Stork IMM’s personnel hires have held leadership roles at some of the world’s leading machine and converting companies. Kotzeff, based in California, has worked in key account manager roles at both Husky Injection Molding Systems and Sidel Inc. Most recently, he worked as a consultant with packaging companies including Rplanet, Power Hydration, and INOSIP. He holds a Bsc Engineering-Mechanical degree from the University of Guelph.

Molnar, based in Toronto, was formerly president of Molding Excellence (TM) Inc. in Toronto and has held leading roles in executive management, business development, and coaching/mentoring with leading companies in injection moulding, hot runners, automation, and mould cooling. Molnar has served in key leadership positions at RJG Inc, Mold-Masters, and Husky Injection Molding Systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Waterloo, and an MBA from the Wilfrid Laurier University.