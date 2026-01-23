STP Machinery India: The new member of Starlinger Group

Starlinger is expanding its activities in India: STP Machinery India, founded for the production of PP tape extrusion lines in the state of Gujarat, will officially open at the beginning of February 2026 shortly before Plastindia.

STP Machinery India Pvt. Ltd. is part of the Starlinger Group and manufactures machinery for the production of woven plastic packaging specifically for the Indian market. With a workforce of more than 30 people led by CEO Norbert Wirth, the company produces high-tech PP tape extrusion lines at the newly built plant in Ahmedabad.

In addition to machine manufacturing and sales, the focus is strongly on service and machine uptime. “STP Machinery will not only offer spare parts and technical support for its own machines, but also acts as a service hub for Starlinger lines installed in India,” explained Harald Neumüller, CSO of Starlinger. “Due to reduced delivery times, flexible processing and short distances we can supply spare parts quickly and thus ensure optimum machine uptimes – and this both for Starlinger and STP Machinery customers.”

“Starlinger has been active in India since the 1980s and maintains long-standing business relationships with Indian companies,” said Angelika Huemer, CEO and managing partner of Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft m.b.H. “With the opening of STP Machinery in addition to our office in New Delhi, which already exists for 25 years, we can now supply our customers in India directly with state-of-the-art extrusion technology.”

The PP extrusion lines of the TE1600 series are designed for the production of tapes for standard woven sacks, AD*STAR block bottom valve sacks, big bags and other applications for PP tape fabric and have a capacity of 600 kg/h at a production speed of 450 m/min. They have been specifically designed for the Indian market in terms of technology and equipment, are easy to use for the operator and ensure a stable and efficient production process. The first plant sales during K 2025 in October last year indicate a successful market launch.

The official opening of STP Machinery Ltd. India will take place on February 2, 2026, followed by an Open House on February 3. Subsequently, STP Machinery will join Starlinger at Plastindia in New Delhi from February 5 to 10, 2026.