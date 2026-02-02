Student placements: An untapped solution for industry challenges

BPF Special Advisor – EPS & Innovation, Angela Fredericks, encourages businesses to offer student placements, highlighting them as a strategic opportunity to nurture future talent, foster innovation and strengthen the industry’s long-term competitiveness.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancement, businesses are under pressure to innovate and adapt at lightning speed. Yet amidst these challenges lies the often-underutilised resource of student placements.

These represent a cost-effective, mutually beneficial route to tap into required skill sets, offering flexible solutions to suit various business needs. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. For example, short-term summer internships are ideal for tackling focused projects, while year-long industrial placements offer continuity, allowing students to integrate into teams and contribute more deeply. Whatever the size or scope of your business, there’s a placement model that can deliver real value.

Students represent a dynamic force that can help bridge the pressing skills gap within the plastics industry, accelerate innovation and revitalise an organisation’s culture. Those entering the sector bring more than just textbook knowledge: they often have bold, experimental ideas. This is what companies need: fresh perspectives that challenge norms, propose new pathways and inject energy into processes.

In industries like plastics, where sustainability, automation, AI and digitalisation are rapidly evolving, having someone who understands cutting-edge developments isn’t just helpful; it’s strategic.

The real question is not whether businesses should engage with student placements, but why more haven’t done so already?

Since 2023, the BPF has welcomed over 20 UK universities into membership, giving academics and students direct links to industry. Its engagement at university career fairs has revealed a groundswell of enthusiasm among students. These are our future scientists, engineers, designers and sustainability experts, and it’s important to give them an opportunity to thrive.

If we are serious about driving innovation and building a more sustainable future for plastics, then collaboration between industry and academia is essential.