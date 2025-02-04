Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS) has announced its reciprocal membership agreement with the non-profit organisation, Plarebel. The membership agreement aims to bring together Plarebel’s expertise in the effective recycling of high-quality plastics with SCS’ ability to develop diverse recycling solutions, specifically regarding styrenics. Additionally, the duo hopes to gain a greater understanding of consumer behaviour which will help them scale up these solutions in the future, while also optimising plastic recycling and improving packaging design.

× Expand Styrenics Circular Solutions Styrenics Circular Solutions announces reciprocal membership with Plarebel.

“We are pleased to become a member of Plarebel and also to welcome them as members of SCS. This reflects our shared ambition, as well as the progress of circular polystyrene,” said Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS. “It offers an opportunity to benefit from one another's expertise and capabilities to further advance the collection, sorting and recycling of polystyrene packaging in Belgium and beyond.”

Saskia Walraedt, President of Plarebel, added, “We are delighted to welcome SCS, as well as to join them. Our reciprocal membership will deliver even deeper expertise regarding the circular dynamic of the different types of polystyrene packaging on the European market. We see the potential for powerful synergy, especially around the circular design of all types of plastic packaging, an area of great interest for European brand owners and retailers.”

About Plarebel

Established in 1999, Plarebel has become a well-respected source of information, advice, and guidance to those looking into the effectiveness of recycling high-quality plastics. The company’s relationships with Belgian household packaging producer responsibility organisation (PRO) Fost Plus and its connection to other European EPR systems like Valipac and Valorlux, has further established its position in general plastic value chains.

Plarebel has a well-established position within the Belgian plastic packaging industry. Additionally, the company is known as one of the co-chairs of the Technical Working Group of the European Association of Plastics Recycling and Recovery Organisation (EPRO).