Sumitomo (SHI) Demag expands in the Irish polymer processing market

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag announces its expansion in the Irish polymer processing market with Kris Thacker appointed as the company’s dedicated technical sales manager and a new service engineer, Cathal Deegan.

× Expand Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Offering on-the-ground, responsive support, Kris and Cathal work alongside global medical specialist Andrew Sargisson and UK and Ireland managing director Dave Raine. The team is applying its deep technical knowledge to assist Ireland-based processors in boosting productivity and securing new mass manufacturing opportunities.

In addition to on-site visits, Kris and Cathal welcome processors weekly to the company’s state-of-the-art Limerick centre. Here, local and multinational moulders and medical manufacturers benefit from having access to state-of-the-art technologies to perform trials and validations. Processors can also access production optimisation training at all levels to help address industry skills gaps.

Kris, who has worked in the injection moulding industry for two decades, says that there are now strong signals that Ireland is once again outpacing most Western economies with manufacturing growth. He states: “My familiarity with all of the machine ranges and control systems, from NC3 to NC5 and the latest digital tools, is expansive. Although our remote support can often resolve most processing challenges in minutes, there’s always a toolbox in my car to assist customers who require some instant support when I am making sales calls. Through our registered office we can also offer customers direct access to spares, as well as support with integration and retrofit requests.”

Productivity partners

Kris's favourite saying is "Buy cheap buy twice". He explains: “I am a firm believer that we can all play a role in minimising waste and choosing more long-term sustainable options. That includes taking responsibility for products once they have served their purpose and ensuring value is always optimised. Together, we can ensure that our industry contributes positively to business success and a more sustainable future.”

Service engineer Cathal agrees. Local to Limerick with a degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from the Limerick Institute of Technology, Cathal brings a new perspective focused on efficiency and problem-solving. He comments. “Having worked in operator roles, I have a strong understanding of production. I am excited to continue supporting customers in improving their sustainability credentials.”

The Central Statistics Office reports that pharmaceutical manufacturing output in Ireland increased by over 38% in 2023 and has now returned to similar levels documented in 2021. Additionally, manufacturing in Ireland grew 17.1% year-on-year between October 2023 and October 2024.

Sustaining this growth requires local capabilities and access to dedicated people, tool trial and training facilities, reaffirms managing director Dave Raine. The Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Limerick Centre of Excellence opened in 2023, and combined with the recent appointments, is now fully established and serving the company’s already sizeable customer base in Ireland.

“Supporting over 400 machines, our collaborative approach to local customisations and delivering OPC-UA factory-tested automated production cells, builds on this growth synergy and investment in infrastructure. Indicative of the growth focus, our IOM3-accredited training, and a dedicated team of experienced technical, service support and processing professionals are on hand to support polymer processors of all sizes from all sectors to increase productivity and future-proof their investments. This includes collaborating with an extensive network of domestic periphery and automation partners,” notes Dave Raine.