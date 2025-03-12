Summit Process Cooling to host 2025 Open Day

Summit Process Cooling is set to host its first Process Cooling Open Day of 2025, bringing together industry professionals to explore the latest advancements in cooling water technologies. The event will take place on March 26th and 27th at the company’s new Fabrication Facilities in Tamworth, offering attendees valuable insights into improving efficiency, sustainability, and productivity in process cooling.

The Open Day will feature expert speakers from leading organisations, including LU-VE Group, Rochester Midland Corporation, the British Plastic Federation, and Summit Process Cooling. Topics will include:

Dry and adiabatic cooling technologies – Their benefits and impact on energy efficiency

Effective process cooling water management – Balancing efficiency with health and safety

Sustainability in plastics and cooling systems – Strategies to achieve Net Zero and reduce waste

Live demonstrations – Hands-on experience with Summit Process Cooling’s new Pump Skid range

With additional speakers from Grundfos and Kamco, the event promises to be an essential gathering for professionals looking to enhance their cooling systems while improving cost savings and environmental impact.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, 26th March or Thursday, 27th March (Please note, the event will run the same each day)

Location: Summit Systems Design & Fabrications Facility; Unit 22, Darwell Park, Mica Close, Tamworth, B77 4DR

Time: 09:30 to 15:00

Registration is now open – reserve your seat today!

https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/1_HYytpLGSe2VS-u23Es9fw2b876v?utm_campaign=Open%20House%20Days&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-974DMe-E6dgQSmfVkSiVAqJVM7e0r3UFkkrtnLwB69u7HaB3X6pwBiYzAaBpSa4HDFIXF1