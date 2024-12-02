Summit Systems announces leadership changes to drive future growth

Summit Systems is pleased to announce a major evolution in its leadership structure, effective December 1, 2024.

Mike Jordan, who has served as Managing Director for 35 years, has transitioned to the role of Group CEO. In this capacity, Mike will continue to focus on fostering innovation and strengthening relationships with customers and suppliers.

Stepping into the role of Managing Director is Robert Last, previously the company’s Finance Director. Over the past three years, Robert has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic acumen, and an unwavering commitment to the values that define Summit Systems. His extensive experience in both strategic management and hands-on operations has significantly contributed to the company’s growth trajectory.

"Robert's strategic vision and experience from larger organisations have been pivotal in driving our recent successes," commented Mike Jordan. "His remarkable leadership and relentless commitment to self-development inspire confidence in his ability to take Summit Systems forward."

As Managing Director, Robert Last will oversee all aspects of Summit Systems’ business operations and spearhead its strategic initiatives. Having already taken on many of the responsibilities associated with the role, Robert's transition ensures seamless continuity in the company's day-to-day operations.

Robert expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "It’s an honour to step into the role of Managing Director. Summit Systems is built on a unique culture of teamwork, resilience, and celebration of successes, and I am committed to preserving and strengthening these values as we move forward."

This leadership transition underscores Summit Systems' commitment to strategic growth and innovation while maintaining its core values of teamwork, integrity, and customer relations.

Looking ahead to 2025, Summit Systems is poised for a transformative year, driven by innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth. The introduction of our larger fabrication's facility, the expansion of the after-sales team and service, and an unwavering commitment to delivering the most sustainable, energy-efficient, cost-effective, and productivity-enhancing ancillary and process cooling equipment highlight their vision for the future.