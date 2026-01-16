SupplyOne acquires Werthemier Box

SupplyOne, Inc., has acquired corrugated packaging provider Wertheimer Box. The Chicago-based company specialises in custom shipping boxes, branded packaging, e-commerce mailers, and speciality retail displays. The move will expand SupplyOne's footprint in the area while also strengthening its ability to deliver high-quality, custom corrugated packaging to its customers. Combining Wertheimer Box's expertise in custom corrugated production with SupplyOne's footprint and diverse packaging portfolio will allow the company to provide its customers with a broader range of packaging options, quicker lead times, and improved services.

“By acquiring Wertheimer Box, we are integrating a highly respected and innovative Chicagoland packaging organisation whose reputation speaks for itself,” said Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. “Their dedication to superior quality, exceptional customer service, and custom corrugated expertise directly supports our vision of being the preferred packaging partner for small and medium-sized businesses across the country.”

Doug Wertheimer, President of Wertheimer Box, added, “Joining SupplyOne enables us to tap into national resources and logistics, while preserving the close-knit culture and dedicated customer service that our clients know. We're excited for what this partnership means for our customers and to build on an 85+ year legacy our employees have built in the market.”

About Wertheimer Box

Ernest Wertheimer founded the company in 1939; since then, Wertheimer Box has become one of the largest independent corrugated packaging providers in the region. His son, Doug Wertheimer, became President in 2004 and helped to expand the company's offerings, including dedicated e-commerce packaging solutions, on-demand products, and digital printing.