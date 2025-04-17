Syensqo celebrates 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot award

Syensqo has received a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch award for its Ajedium PEEK film technology for e-motor slot liners. Engineered to enhance efficiency and sustainability in electric motors and batteries, Ajedium PEEK films will help manufacturers to streamline e-motor and battery designs. This can be achieved by minimising the size and eliminating the need for traditional moisture management systems.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award,” said Brian Baleno, Director of Global Business Development and Program Management at Syensqo. “This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by our customers. Our Ajedium PEEK has been successfully tested with 800-volt systems, demonstrating superior copper fill and heat dissipation capabilities compared to traditional aramid paper alternatives.”

The advanced materials and specialty chemicals solution is said to be “game-changing in the automotive industry.” At the award ceremony earlier this week, Syensqo was praised for its "commitment to material innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.”