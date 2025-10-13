Syensqo has unveiled its leadership succession plans. With Dr Ilham Kadri set to step down as CEO following her transformative tenure in the role, Mike Radossich has been selected as her successor. Radossich, who currently serves as the President of the company’s Performance & Care and Other Solution segments, will take over the role on the 1st of January 2026.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo announces incoming CEO

“Mike combines extensive chemical industry experience with a deep knowledge of our business,” said Rosemary Thorne, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His appointment is the result of a rigorous selection process within a carefully designed succession plan, and the Board is confident that Mike is the right leader to guide our next phase of growth and deliver sustainable value for all Syensqo stakeholders.”

Dr Ilham Kadri added, “I’m deeply happy that Mike will lead the next chapter of Syensqo. Having worked closely with him over the last six years, giving him increasingly more responsibilities, I know he is an exceptional leader with the energy and results-oriented approach needed to advance Syensqo’s goals, through the next chapter of our journey.”

“On behalf of the Board and the entire organisation, I want to thank Ilham wholeheartedly for her impressive and transformative tenure at Solvay first, and Syensqo later. She has been a defining voice for our two companies and the whole industry. Ilham is credited with transforming a 160-year-old industrial group, turning Solvay’s returns to double-digit levels. She revolutionised how we do business, and her focus has always been on how to generate profitable growth while creating a strong purpose-built culture for our people. She will be remembered as the architect of the successful split, creating two publicly-listed companies with strong balance sheets and healthy credit profiles. With Syensqo, she created a world-class speciality business. Her vision, disciplined approach to capital allocation, and relentless energy will leave an indelible legacy on our people, customers and shareholders. We wish her all the best in her next chapter,” continued Thorne.

Kadri concluded, “It has been the highlight of my career to serve as CEO of Solvay and now Syensqo. I would like to thank our incredible employees who have been by my side in this bold transformation, and I express gratitude to our shareholders for their support over the past six years and during the separation of Syensqo from Solvay.”

About Radossich

Radossich has a successful track record in transforming complex businesses, delivering growth and operational efficiency at a global scale. He’s worked at Syensqo and its predecessor companies for over 30 years. In his current role, he is responsible for overseeing four global business units that generated €2.8 billion in net sales in 2024.

At Solvay Group, which Syensqo spun off from in December 2023, he led turnaround efforts for the Novecare Business Unit, achieving sustainable and profitable growth as well as strong financial results. Radossich joined the Group from Cytec Industries in 2015, following its acquisition.

“I am honoured and humbled to take on the role of CEO of Syensqo. My past experiences have given me unparalleled insight into our business and industry, and how best to evolve for lasting success. With Syensqo now firmly established as a speciality leader, we are fully focused on driving long-term profitable growth, improving returns and value creation. Like Ilham, I am passionate about building high-performance cultures that place our customers at the centre of everything we do, and I look forward to accelerating our momentum and further strengthening the value we deliver to customers and shareholders,” said Radossich.