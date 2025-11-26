Syensqo and Bell Textron, Inc., are working together to accelerate the industrialisation of composites. Bell has adopted Syensqo’s patented DDF1 manufacturing process, coupled with its fast-cure aerospace prepreg CYCOM EP 27502.

Syensqo teams up with Bell Textron to industrialise composites

Having qualified and industrialised the technology quickly, Bell achieved high-rate production of aerospace composite parts. By utilising these new processes, a variety of benefits can be unlocked, like decreased operational costs while generating positive environmental aspects, including reduced waste, energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, DDF enables the relief of autoclaves’ usage for curing small to medium-sized parts, allowing their utilisation for larger parts.

“After more than 30 years, our Syensqo-Bell relationship continues to bring innovative solutions to benefit the composite industry,” said Marc Doyle, Business Executive Vice-President of Syensqo Composite Materials. “Syensqo's customer support model is based on the belief that design, material and manufacturing are all interrelated and key to a successful increase in composites adoption. Our teams are structured to support this model, and customer collaborations are fundamental in working towards a more industrialised composites industry.”